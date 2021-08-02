Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 103,277 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 2,147,105 shares.The stock last traded at $28.11 and had previously closed at $27.40.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UNM. Barclays boosted their price target on Unum Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Unum Group from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Unum Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. upped their target price on Unum Group from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.14.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.91. The company has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.73.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. Unum Group had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 5.87%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Unum Group will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. This is an increase from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.34%.

In related news, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.46, for a total value of $1,066,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total value of $75,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Unum Group by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 152,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,255,000 after buying an additional 16,840 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Unum Group by 642.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 703,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,571,000 after buying an additional 608,520 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Unum Group in the 1st quarter valued at $11,539,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Unum Group in the 1st quarter valued at $3,006,000. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC grew its holdings in Unum Group by 1,244.9% in the 1st quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 147,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,112,000 after buying an additional 136,764 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

