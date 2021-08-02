Upland Software (UPLD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Upland Software has set its FY 2021 guidance at – EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $73.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.17 million. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 7.84% and a negative net margin of 17.41%. On average, analysts expect Upland Software to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Upland Software stock opened at $36.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.30. Upland Software has a fifty-two week low of $32.45 and a fifty-two week high of $53.00.

In other Upland Software news, CEO John T. Mcdonald sold 10,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.12, for a total value of $424,440.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,355,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,723,891.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO John T. Mcdonald sold 52,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.58, for a total value of $2,192,929.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 80,622 shares of company stock worth $3,342,281 over the last three months. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UPLD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Upland Software from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.25.

Upland Software Company Profile

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, project management, information technology, business operations, and human resources and legal.

