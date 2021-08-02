Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Receives $115.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $115.00.

UPST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities increased their target price on Upstart from $149.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Upstart from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Upstart in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Upstart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

UPST opened at $120.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $129.86. Upstart has a 1-year low of $22.61 and a 1-year high of $191.89.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $121.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.16 million. Upstart’s quarterly revenue was up 89.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. Analysts expect that Upstart will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UPST. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart during the fourth quarter worth $400,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart during the fourth quarter worth $1,168,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart during the fourth quarter worth $102,300,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Upstart in the 4th quarter worth $760,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Upstart in the 4th quarter worth $698,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.79% of the company’s stock.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

