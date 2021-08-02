UREEQA (URQA) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.19 Million

UREEQA (CURRENCY:URQA) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 1st. UREEQA has a market cap of $1.19 million and $2.29 million worth of UREEQA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, UREEQA has traded 16.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One UREEQA coin can now be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00000720 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get UREEQA alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002504 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.44 or 0.00046166 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.88 or 0.00102333 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54.11 or 0.00135459 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40,026.92 or 1.00208805 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $334.76 or 0.00838083 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002562 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About UREEQA

UREEQA’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,137,500 coins. UREEQA’s official Twitter account is @ureeqa_inc

Buying and Selling UREEQA

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UREEQA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UREEQA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UREEQA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UREEQA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UREEQA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.