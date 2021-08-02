UroGen Pharma (URGN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.14) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.41 million. UroGen Pharma had a negative net margin of 604.78% and a negative return on equity of 106.99%. On average, analysts expect UroGen Pharma to post $-5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ URGN opened at $15.50 on Monday. UroGen Pharma has a 52 week low of $14.61 and a 52 week high of $28.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.45.

In other news, CFO Molly Henderson acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.85 per share, with a total value of $39,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,625. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on URGN shares. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of UroGen Pharma from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded UroGen Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

About UroGen Pharma

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization novel solutions for specialty cancers and urologic diseases. It offers RTGel, a polymeric biocompatible and reverse thermal gelation hydrogel to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs; and Jelmyto for pyelocalyceal solution.

