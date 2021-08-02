USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) Short Interest Update

USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 157,100 shares, a decline of 25.4% from the June 30th total of 210,700 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 118,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of USA Truck from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of USA Truck by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 137,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 30,578 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of USA Truck during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of USA Truck by 266.0% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 39,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 28,760 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of USA Truck by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,123 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of USA Truck by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 81,099 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 30,142 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.99% of the company’s stock.

USAK stock opened at $13.96 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. USA Truck has a 1-year low of $8.04 and a 1-year high of $21.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.29. The company has a market capitalization of $123.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 2.21.

USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.50. USA Truck had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 20.37%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that USA Truck will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About USA Truck

USA Truck, Inc operates as a truckload carrier in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Trucking and USAT Logistics. The Trucking segment offers truckload motor carrier services as a medium-haul common and contract carrier; and freight services. The USAT Logistics segment provides freight brokerage, logistics, and rail intermodal services.

