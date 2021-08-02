Utah Retirement Systems Makes New Investment in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Utah Retirement Systems purchased a new position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 2,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Ryder System by 574.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 583,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,157,000 after buying an additional 496,769 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Ryder System by 131.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 14,640 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ryder System by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 454,024 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,041,000 after acquiring an additional 28,021 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Ryder System by 567.6% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 673,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,586,000 after acquiring an additional 572,488 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Ryder System by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:R opened at $76.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.99. Ryder System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.39 and a fifty-two week high of $89.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.96.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $1.07. Ryder System had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 12.96%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ryder System, Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. This is an increase from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -829.63%.

In other news, CFO Scott T. Parker sold 12,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total transaction of $1,034,605.39. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,970,843.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John S. Sensing sold 43,749 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.45, for a total value of $3,563,356.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 61,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,974,558.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 85,365 shares of company stock valued at $7,054,635. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Ryder System from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Ryder System from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Ryder System in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Ryder System currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.67.

Ryder System Profile

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

