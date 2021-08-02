Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $20.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 22.62% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of clinical-stage product candidates for central nervous system disorders. It is developing important new medicines to improve the lives of patients. It uses new technologies, including genetics & genomics, to inform our drug discovery, our clinical trials, and our commercial positioning of our compounds. The Company has three product candidates in clinical development. It’s lead product candidate, iloperidone, is a compound for the treatment of schizophrenia & bipolar disorder & is in a Phase III clinical trial for schizophrenia. It’s second product candidate, is a compound for the treatment of insomnia & depression which is currently in a Phase III clinical trial for insomnia. It’s third product candidate, is a compound for the treatment of excessive sleepiness & is ready for a Phase II clinical trial. “

Separately, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.67.

NASDAQ:VNDA opened at $16.31 on Friday. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $21.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.20. The firm has a market cap of $906.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12 and a beta of 0.50.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 7.04%. Equities research analysts forecast that Vanda Pharmaceuticals will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Aranthan Jones II sold 7,250 shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.69, for a total transaction of $142,752.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Phaedra Chrousos sold 2,075 shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $40,130.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,925 shares in the company, valued at $249,969.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,455 shares of company stock worth $223,864 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,858,000. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 123.7% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 44,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 24,372 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 43,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 12,068 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,033,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $150,699,000 after purchasing an additional 218,673 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

