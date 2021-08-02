VanEck Vectors Australian Banks ETF (ASX:MVB) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.37 Per Share

VanEck Vectors Australian Banks ETF (ASX:MVB) declared a interim dividend on Monday, August 2nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.37 per share on Monday, August 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, August 1st. This is an increase from VanEck Vectors Australian Banks ETF’s previous interim dividend of $0.10.

