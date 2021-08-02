Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Purchased by HBW Advisory Services LLC

HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,806 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $3,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First PREMIER Bank raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 29,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,142,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,360,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $2,268,000. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Apella Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $416,000.

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $105.35 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $105.47. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $77.96 and a one year high of $108.71.

