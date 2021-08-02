Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) is ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,290 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF makes up about 5.5% of ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. owned 0.12% of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF worth $13,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WNY Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 186.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter.

MGK traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $239.53. 2,156 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,739. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $173.00 and a fifty-two week high of $243.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $229.36.

