Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Stake Raised by HBW Advisory Services LLC

HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 19.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,476 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Firestone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 66.7% during the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 23,300.0% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

NYSEARCA VOE opened at $141.05 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $97.09 and a 12 month high of $146.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $141.60.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

