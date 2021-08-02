Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) is HBW Advisory Services LLC’s 9th Largest Position

HBW Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,534 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 1.6% of HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Human Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $86.76 on Monday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $84.22 and a 12-month high of $89.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $85.90.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.136 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%.

