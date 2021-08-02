Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) is Riversedge Advisors LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Riversedge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 217,965 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,514 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 6.8% of Riversedge Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Riversedge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $18,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BND. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 38,767,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,286,686,000 after buying an additional 2,454,288 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,063,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,123,395,000 after buying an additional 645,596 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,460,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,995,000 after buying an additional 2,469,324 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,137,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,761,000 after buying an additional 760,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 97.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,223,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,144,000 after buying an additional 5,034,490 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:BND traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $86.88. 73,039 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,866,790. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $84.22 and a 1-year high of $89.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.136 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%.

