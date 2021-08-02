Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Position Boosted by Acas LLC

Acas LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,466 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 2.4% of Acas LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Acas LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Community Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% during the first quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 14,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.6% in the first quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.4% in the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 2,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.7% in the first quarter. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 28.0% in the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ BND opened at $86.76 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.90. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $84.22 and a 52-week high of $89.59.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.136 per share. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

