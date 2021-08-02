Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) Stock Position Increased by Marotta Asset Management

Marotta Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) by 94.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 429,111 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 208,251 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 5.9% of Marotta Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Marotta Asset Management owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $24,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $21,614,000. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 277,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,825,000 after buying an additional 25,323 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 214,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,246,000 after acquiring an additional 16,904 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 82,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,685,000 after acquiring an additional 14,380 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 35,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $57.98. 36,930 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,925,669. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.26. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $56.53 and a 52 week high of $58.77.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.041 per share. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd.

