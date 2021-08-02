Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Cuts Position in SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. cut its holdings in SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 830,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,730 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 1.84% of SPX worth $50,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPXC. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its stake in SPX by 5,353.1% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,019,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,025 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in SPX in the fourth quarter worth $27,058,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in SPX by 27.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,611,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,914,000 after purchasing an additional 348,506 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in SPX by 4.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,926,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,578,000 after purchasing an additional 308,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in SPX in the fourth quarter worth $15,750,000. 90.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on SPXC shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of SPX in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SPX from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of SPX in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. SPX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.50.

Shares of NYSE:SPXC traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $67.67. 354 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 183,516. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.90. SPX Co. has a one year low of $39.74 and a one year high of $66.79.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. SPX had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 21.62%. The firm had revenue of $397.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that SPX Co. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

SPX Corp. is the supplier of infrastructure equipment and products. It operates through the following segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets, as well as heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

