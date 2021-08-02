Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Grows Stock Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 13.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 624,862 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,936 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $58,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 31.4% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,984 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the first quarter valued at about $7,971,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the first quarter valued at about $1,146,000. WBI Investments bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,489,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 34,386 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.78, for a total transaction of $98,758.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,920,362.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total transaction of $447,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,637,157.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,100 shares of company stock valued at $3,946,258 over the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FANG. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.84.

Diamondback Energy stock traded up $1.77 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $78.90. The stock had a trading volume of 37,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,729,757. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.78. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.63 and a 12-month high of $102.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.80.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $864.18 million. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 129.92% and a positive return on equity of 5.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

