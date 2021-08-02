Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Has $66.16 Million Holdings in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) by 21.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,327,692 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 235,548 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned about 0.86% of Skechers U.S.A. worth $66,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SKX. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 535.8% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 693 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 291.4% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,096 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,003 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 995.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,959 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 2,392.9% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,166 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,039 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 10,000 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total transaction of $488,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Michael Greenberg sold 2,064 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total transaction of $100,413.60. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 282,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,739,392.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,408 shares of company stock valued at $1,329,513 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.92% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.89.

Shares of SKX stock traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $55.03. 2,593 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,544,903. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.12. The stock has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of 23.54 and a beta of 1.49. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.03 and a 12 month high of $55.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 127.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.44) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The company offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls; men's and women's slip-resistant and safety-toe casuals, boots, hikers, and athletic shoes; and lifestyle apparel for men, women, and kids.

