Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Purchases Shares of 1,009,835 Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,009,835 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $138,307,000. Apple accounts for 1.4% of Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 249,806,296 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,426,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829,212 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $22,236,319,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,352,438 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $17,296,465,000 after purchasing an additional 5,738,590 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 117,390,371 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $15,576,528,000 after purchasing an additional 5,293,575 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 70,334,083 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,591,308,000 after purchasing an additional 383,116 shares during the period. 56.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AAPL. UBS Group increased their price objective on Apple from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Apple to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Apple from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.06.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $145.93. The stock had a trading volume of 778,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,889,594. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.54, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.05. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.10 and a 1 year high of $150.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The business had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Apple’s payout ratio is 26.83%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

