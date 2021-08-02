Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Sells 24,002 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. cut its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 600,439 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 24,002 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up approximately 2.2% of Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned about 0.06% of Mastercard worth $219,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $3,290,758,000. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Mastercard by 22.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,027,838 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,282,516,000 after buying an additional 2,218,827 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in Mastercard by 46.0% during the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,869,782 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,089,936,000 after buying an additional 1,850,331 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Mastercard by 8.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,519,943 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,594,026,000 after buying an additional 1,401,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 19.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,877,284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,448,657,000 after buying an additional 1,109,951 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,973 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.19, for a total transaction of $30,498,582.87. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,429,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,488,019,412.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.15, for a total value of $1,216,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 114,646 shares in the company, valued at $43,582,676.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 473,662 shares of company stock worth $181,789,449 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MA. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Compass Point raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $428.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $413.16.

NYSE MA traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $385.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,757,771. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $373.10. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $281.20 and a twelve month high of $401.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $381.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.18.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 109.48%. On average, analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 27.37%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

