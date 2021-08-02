Verition Fund Management LLC Buys New Position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO)

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,515,053 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $162,541,000 after acquiring an additional 3,272,112 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,320,869 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,817,000 after acquiring an additional 796,466 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,117,295 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,648,000 after acquiring an additional 213,599 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,765,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,386,000 after buying an additional 440,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,579,573 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,658,000 after buying an additional 482,924 shares in the last quarter. 35.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Inovio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

INO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Inovio Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.89.

NASDAQ INO opened at $8.40 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 14.17, a current ratio of 14.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.81 and a 1-year high of $22.13.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.09). Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 39.16% and a negative net margin of 2,916.64%. The company had revenue of $0.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Peter Kies sold 33,750 shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $337,837.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 164,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,647,025.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jacqueline Elizabeth Shea sold 38,535 shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $385,735.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,135.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 94,648 shares of company stock valued at $910,995. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon optimized plasmids that have ability to help break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous or infected cells and facilitate cross-strain protection against unmatched and matched pathogen variants.

Featured Article: Trading Penny Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO).

Receive News & Ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.