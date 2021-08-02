Verition Fund Management LLC Makes New Investment in XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE:XL)

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE:XL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in XL Fleet during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,719,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of XL Fleet in the fourth quarter worth about $611,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of XL Fleet in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of XL Fleet in the fourth quarter worth about $29,400,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in XL Fleet during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XL opened at $6.98 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $971.11 million, a PE ratio of 87.26 and a beta of 0.54. XL Fleet Corp. has a 52-week low of $5.41 and a 52-week high of $35.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.62.

XL Fleet (NYSE:XL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.68 million during the quarter.

Several analysts have commented on XL shares. BTIG Research lowered XL Fleet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on XL Fleet from $10.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

XL Fleet Profile

XL Fleet Corp. provides fleet electrification solutions for commercial vehicles in North America. Its products include hybrid electric drive systems are comprised of an electric motor that is mounted onto the vehicle's drive shaft, an inverter motor controller, and a lithium-ion battery pack to store energy to be used for propulsion; plug-in hybrid electric drive system, which offers a more significant MPG and emissions improvement than the hybrid system, while enabling customers to plug in their vehicles to a level 1 or level 2 charging station.

