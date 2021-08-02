Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Holdings Trimmed by First National Bank of South Miami

First National Bank of South Miami trimmed its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 164 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VRTX. Camden National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 73.0% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,395 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,474,000 after buying an additional 11,561 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 862,730 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $203,898,000 after buying an additional 38,468 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 93.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 16,248 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,840,000 after purchasing an additional 7,852 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 454,549 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $107,419,000 after purchasing an additional 18,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,076 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. 89.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $302.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $261.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $246.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.25.

In related news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total value of $117,216.71. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,145,955.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $201.58 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $200.38. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $185.32 and a 52-week high of $283.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.65. The company has a market cap of $52.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.64.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.86. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 29.73%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 9.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

