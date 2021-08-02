ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIACA) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIACA) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 112,733 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,032 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $5,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in ViacomCBS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ViacomCBS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in ViacomCBS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in ViacomCBS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ViacomCBS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ViacomCBS stock opened at $44.53 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.91. The firm has a market cap of $28.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. ViacomCBS Inc. has a one year low of $26.96 and a one year high of $101.60.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIACA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.29. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%.

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

