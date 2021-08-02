Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) Lifted to “Buy” at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has $30.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on DSP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Viant Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Viant Technology from $65.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Viant Technology in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Viant Technology presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.67.

Shares of DSP opened at $17.29 on Friday. Viant Technology has a 12-month low of $14.46 and a 12-month high of $69.16. The company has a quick ratio of 5.48, a current ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.49.

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $26.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.50 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Viant Technology will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden Green Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Viant Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Viant Technology in the 1st quarter worth $137,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in shares of Viant Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $8,392,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Viant Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $322,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Viant Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $347,000. 19.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viant Technology Company Profile

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels. The company also offers cloud-based self-service portal that provides customers with transparency and control over their advertising campaigns and underlying data infrastructure; omnichannel demand side platform for ad buyers to manage omnichannel campaigns and access metrics from each channel to inform decisions in other channels; and Data lake, a software and self-service enables customers with differentiated insights, including foot-traffic data reports, multi-touch attribution, and ROAS analytics.

