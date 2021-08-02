VIBE (VIBE) Price Hits $0.0140 on Top Exchanges

VIBE (CURRENCY:VIBE) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. One VIBE coin can now be bought for about $0.0140 or 0.00000035 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, VIBE has traded 47.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. VIBE has a total market capitalization of $3.64 million and approximately $312,661.00 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002514 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.13 or 0.00055619 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002634 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00014580 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002516 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $317.80 or 0.00798666 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005402 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.29 or 0.00091211 BTC.

VIBE Profile

VIBE is a coin. Its launch date was July 19th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 coins. The official website for VIBE is www.vibehub.io . The Reddit community for VIBE is /r/VibeHub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VIBE’s official Twitter account is @VibeHubVR and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VIBEHub unites Virtual/Augmented Reality with blockchain technology. It is an Ethereum-based Virtual reality platform which incorporates several marketplaces and hubs. The VIBE token will serve as the common currency on all the platform's marketplaces. “

Buying and Selling VIBE

