Village Farms International (VFF) to Release Earnings on Monday

Village Farms International (TSE:VFF) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, August 9th. Analysts expect Village Farms International to post earnings of C($0.03) per share for the quarter.

Village Farms International (TSE:VFF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$66.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$59.86 million.

Shares of TSE VFF opened at C$12.02 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$976.58 million and a PE ratio of -2,404.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$12.44. Village Farms International has a 52-week low of C$5.71 and a 52-week high of C$25.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.19, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 3.82.

Separately, Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$32.00 price objective on shares of Village Farms International in a report on Friday, June 25th.

About Village Farms International

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.

