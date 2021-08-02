Virtu Financial LLC Acquires New Position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 32,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 7,808 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 6.7% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,690,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,187,000 after purchasing an additional 106,524 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,013,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,164,000 after buying an additional 135,325 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the 1st quarter worth approximately $411,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Ingersoll Rand by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,898,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $585,507,000 after buying an additional 1,403,832 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IR. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. TheStreet upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Vertical Research upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.69.

In other news, major shareholder Renaissance Aggregator L.P Kkr sold 14,924,081 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total value of $724,862,614.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $48.87 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $20.50 billion, a PE ratio of 44.83 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.01 and a 1 year high of $52.12.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.49. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 5.12%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll Rand Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Industrial Technologies and Services; Precision and Science Technologies; Specialty Vehicle Technologies; and High Pressure Solutions segments.

