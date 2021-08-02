Virtu Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 8,739 Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 8,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Beam Global at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Beam Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,221,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Beam Global by 33.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 141,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,131,000 after purchasing an additional 35,199 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in Beam Global by 28.2% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 133,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,808,000 after purchasing an additional 29,440 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beam Global during the first quarter worth $5,498,000. Finally, Nicola Wealth Management LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Beam Global by 142.9% during the first quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,686,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Beam Global alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BEEM shares. Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of Beam Global from $65.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Beam Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Beam Global in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Beam Global in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Maxim Group lowered their price target on shares of Beam Global from $90.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.40.

NASDAQ BEEM opened at $30.57 on Monday. Beam Global has a twelve month low of $10.53 and a twelve month high of $75.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.84.

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 million. Beam Global had a negative return on equity of 27.90% and a negative net margin of 88.15%. Equities analysts anticipate that Beam Global will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Beam Global news, CEO Desmond C. Wheatley sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total transaction of $51,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Warner Davidson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.88, for a total transaction of $358,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,533,834.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,500 shares of company stock valued at $702,925 over the last 90 days. 3.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Beam Global Profile

Beam Global, a cleantech company, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and sells renewably energized products for electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure, outdoor media and branding, and energy security products. The company's product portfolio include EV ARC (electric vehicle autonomous renewable charger), an infrastructure product that uses integrated solar power and battery storage to provide a source of power for factory installed electric vehicle charging stations; Solar Tree DCFC, an off-grid, renewably energized, and single-column mounted smart generation and energy storage system to provide a 50kW DC fast charge to one or more electric vehicles or larger vehicles; and EV ARC DCFC, a DC fast charging system for charging EVs.

Further Reading: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Beam Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.