Virtu Financial LLC Buys Shares of 10,961 Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,961 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TRGP. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Targa Resources by 1,895.1% during the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 9,529,390 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $302,558,000 after acquiring an additional 9,051,749 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP grew its position in shares of Targa Resources by 376.1% in the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 3,927,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $124,701,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102,600 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Targa Resources by 120.7% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,630,552 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $115,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985,830 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Targa Resources by 16.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,015,055 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $413,227,000 after buying an additional 1,857,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in Targa Resources by 594.8% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,501,382 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $47,669,000 after buying an additional 1,285,297 shares during the last quarter. 85.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TRGP. Mizuho boosted their target price on Targa Resources from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Targa Resources from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Targa Resources from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.52 target price (down from $45.00) on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.44.

In other news, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.37, for a total value of $2,722,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 456,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,724,925.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Chris Tong sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $304,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 98,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,734,184. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 129,425 shares of company stock valued at $5,312,283 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

TRGP stock opened at $42.11 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.45. Targa Resources Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $13.08 and a fifty-two week high of $49.20. The company has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.97 and a beta of 3.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Targa Resources had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 5.53%. On average, analysts predict that Targa Resources Corp. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 38.10%.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

