Virtu Financial LLC Has $370,000 Holdings in Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:LUXAU)

Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:LUXAU) by 231.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,769 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,269 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Lux Health Tech Acquisition were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Lux Health Tech Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $371,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Lux Health Tech Acquisition by 104.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 20,541 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lux Health Tech Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $167,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Lux Health Tech Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $271,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Lux Health Tech Acquisition by 2,055.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 9,536 shares during the period.

OTCMKTS:LUXAU opened at $10.22 on Monday. Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $14.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.32.

Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

