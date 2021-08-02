Virtu Financial LLC Invests $359,000 in IT Tech Packaging, Inc. (NYSE:ITP)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in IT Tech Packaging, Inc. (NYSE:ITP) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 543,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in IT Tech Packaging by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 548,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 145,190 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of IT Tech Packaging during the first quarter worth about $80,000. HRT Financial LP boosted its position in shares of IT Tech Packaging by 56.7% in the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 245,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 88,641 shares during the period. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IT Tech Packaging in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ITP opened at $0.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.66. IT Tech Packaging, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.38 and a fifty-two week high of $1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.46.

IT Tech Packaging (NYSE:ITP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $24.21 million during the quarter. IT Tech Packaging had a negative net margin of 7.31% and a negative return on equity of 4.78%.

IT Tech Packaging Profile

IT Tech Packaging, Inc produces and distributes paper products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers corrugating medium papers companies making corrugating cardboards; and offset printing papers to printing companies. It also provides tissue paper products, including toilet papers, boxed and soft-packed tissues, handkerchief tissues, and paper napkins, as well as bathroom and kitchen paper towels under the Dongfang Paper brand.

