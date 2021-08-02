Virtu Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 12,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 6,270,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,030,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222,888 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,566,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,692,000 after purchasing an additional 316,478 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,370,000. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,427,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,692,000 after acquiring an additional 41,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,464,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,159,000 after acquiring an additional 13,134 shares during the last quarter. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BHC opened at $29.25 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.99. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.86 and a 12 month high of $34.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.55, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a PE ratio of 7.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.68.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.10. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 12.66% and a positive return on equity of 352.44%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. Bausch Health Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bausch Health Companies news, CFO Sam Eldessouky sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.68, for a total transaction of $538,560.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,857 shares in the company, valued at $3,702,029.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy B. Wechsler sold 11,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.79, for a total transaction of $350,866.23. Following the sale, the director now owns 98,325 shares in the company, valued at $3,125,751.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 149,235 shares of company stock worth $4,747,159 over the last quarter. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

BHC has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

Bausch Health Companies Profile

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

