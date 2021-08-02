Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) Shares Gap Up to $276.13

Shares of Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $276.13, but opened at $288.21. Virtus Investment Partners shares last traded at $283.89, with a volume of 221 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have commented on VRTS shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $334.00 to $331.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $288.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $276.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 23.31 and a current ratio of 23.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.54.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $9.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.10 by $0.97. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 28.58% and a net margin of 21.91%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. will post 32.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.25%.

In other news, EVP William Patrick Bradley III sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.33, for a total transaction of $834,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,076 shares in the company, valued at $3,639,443.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 1,488.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 270 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 35.9% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 303 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners in the first quarter valued at $81,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 119.1% in the first quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 664 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $191,000. 81.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS)

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

