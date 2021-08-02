Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $1.01 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) – Equities researchers at B. Riley increased their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Vista Outdoor in a research report issued on Friday, July 30th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now forecasts that the company will earn $1.01 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.97. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Vista Outdoor’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Argus upped their price target on Vista Outdoor from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vista Outdoor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital upped their price target on Vista Outdoor from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Vista Outdoor from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vista Outdoor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.82.

NYSE:VSTO opened at $40.39 on Monday. Vista Outdoor has a 12 month low of $16.41 and a 12 month high of $47.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.43.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.85. Vista Outdoor had a return on equity of 42.35% and a net margin of 13.63%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Vista Outdoor by 5,243.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 107,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,438,000 after purchasing an additional 105,186 shares in the last quarter. EULAV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor in the first quarter valued at $706,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 73.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 12,887 shares in the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 2.1% in the first quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,686,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,372,000 after acquiring an additional 114,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at $835,000. Institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Vista Outdoor news, Director Tig H. Krekel sold 6,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total transaction of $296,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,953 shares in the company, valued at $391,693.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason R. Vanderbrink sold 8,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.48, for a total value of $389,189.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,957 shares in the company, valued at $3,346,090.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,305 shares of company stock valued at $885,785 over the last quarter. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment offers ammunition products, including centerfire ammunition, rimfire ammunition, shotshell ammunition, and reloading components; and hunting and shooting accessories comprising high-performance hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, decoys, reloading equipment, clay targets, premium gun care products, holsters, duty gear, bags, packs, binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes.

