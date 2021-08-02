Vivid Financial Management Inc. Has $391,000 Stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Vivid Financial Management Inc. decreased its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,857 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 153 shares during the period. Vivid Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CDNS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,598,095 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,465,613,000 after buying an additional 324,117 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,029,114 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $687,431,000 after buying an additional 37,014 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,627,389 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $496,916,000 after buying an additional 531,876 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,511,427 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $481,050,000 after buying an additional 909,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,387,720 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $464,084,000 after buying an additional 384,201 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total transaction of $133,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 100,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,426,205.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.47, for a total transaction of $6,073,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 793,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,434,304.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 153,000 shares of company stock worth $19,856,350. 2.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CDNS. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $137.72 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $168.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.55.

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $147.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.35. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.45 and a twelve month high of $149.08. The firm has a market cap of $40.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.01.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 28.93%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

