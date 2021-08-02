Vivid Financial Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,559 Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

Vivid Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 18.1% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 2.7% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the first quarter worth approximately $241,000. Intrust Bank NA grew its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 8.8% during the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 2,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the first quarter worth approximately $842,000. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VAC opened at $147.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $161.92. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $82.00 and a 1-year high of $190.97.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.04). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 0.70% and a negative net margin of 3.86%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $209.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.57.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

