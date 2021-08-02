Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) Price Target Cut to $53.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 26.31% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Vocera Communications in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Vocera Communications from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Vocera Communications in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vocera Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Vocera Communications in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Vocera Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.90.

VCRA opened at $41.96 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.47. Vocera Communications has a 52 week low of $26.06 and a 52 week high of $55.60. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -246.81 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 4.70.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.28. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 2.62% and a positive return on equity of 2.62%. As a group, analysts forecast that Vocera Communications will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vocera Communications news, General Counsel Douglas Alan Carlen sold 3,958 shares of Vocera Communications stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total value of $130,455.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 83,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,761,125.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 23,361 shares of Vocera Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.41, for a total transaction of $780,491.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 83,207 shares of company stock valued at $3,078,106. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Vocera Communications by 1,557,172.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 513,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,255,000 after purchasing an additional 513,867 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vocera Communications by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 36,041 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 13,080 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Vocera Communications by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,230 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vocera Communications by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 213,959 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $8,886,000 after purchasing an additional 5,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Vocera Communications by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 296,761 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,324,000 after purchasing an additional 65,545 shares in the last quarter.

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, retail, energy, education, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrates with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

