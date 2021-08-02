Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company.

VOD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Easterly Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Vodafone Group by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,292,824 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $23,827,000 after purchasing an additional 434,688 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in Vodafone Group by 230.1% during the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 75,542 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 52,658 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Vodafone Group by 200.2% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 238,734 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,400,000 after purchasing an additional 159,214 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC grew its stake in Vodafone Group by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 2,285,412 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $42,120,000 after purchasing an additional 695,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vodafone Group by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,396,885 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $25,744,000 after purchasing an additional 77,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VOD traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $16.48. The company had a trading volume of 229,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,629,598. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.98. Vodafone Group has a 52-week low of $13.14 and a 52-week high of $20.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.98.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.5491 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.8%. This is a positive change from Vodafone Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.53. Vodafone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.83%.

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

