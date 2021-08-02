Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €245.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €245.00 ($288.24) price target on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

VOW3 has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €270.00 ($317.65) price objective on Volkswagen in a report on Monday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus set a €305.00 ($358.82) price objective on Volkswagen in a report on Monday, July 12th. UBS Group set a €300.00 ($352.94) price objective on Volkswagen in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €295.00 ($347.06) price target on Volkswagen in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €295.00 ($347.06) price target on Volkswagen in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €259.88 ($305.74).

ETR VOW3 opened at €205.50 ($241.76) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $42.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.94. Volkswagen has a 12 month low of €122.96 ($144.66) and a 12 month high of €252.20 ($296.71). The firm has a 50 day moving average of €218.61.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

