Voloridge Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 26,238 Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 26,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,446,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Webster Financial by 5.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,135,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $448,354,000 after buying an additional 439,398 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Webster Financial by 26.1% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,851,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,249,000 after buying an additional 796,340 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Webster Financial by 1.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,804,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,464,000 after buying an additional 19,963 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Webster Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,955,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Webster Financial by 2.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,095,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,379,000 after buying an additional 30,346 shares in the last quarter. 87.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WBS opened at $48.10 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.08. Webster Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $23.67 and a 52 week high of $63.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.21. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 26.65%. The firm had revenue of $293.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Webster Financial Co. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.55%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Webster Financial from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Webster Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Wedbush dropped their target price on Webster Financial from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Stephens upgraded Webster Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.09.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

