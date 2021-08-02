Voloridge Investment Management LLC Makes New $1.42 Million Investment in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 30,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,416,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,939,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,504,000 after acquiring an additional 548,049 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,727,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,912,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820,832 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,448,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942,162 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,539,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,998,000 after acquiring an additional 843,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 237.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,247,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582,280 shares during the last quarter. 73.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BEPC opened at $42.44 on Monday. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 1 year low of $27.57 and a 1 year high of $63.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.3038 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BEPC. Wells Fargo & Company raised Brookfield Renewable from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Brookfield Renewable from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookfield Renewable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

About Brookfield Renewable

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in North America, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,812 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

