Voloridge Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 138,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,647,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 1,599.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 172,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after buying an additional 162,650 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Service Properties Trust by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 572,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,785,000 after purchasing an additional 83,136 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Service Properties Trust by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 89,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 15,930 shares in the last quarter. Caption Management LLC acquired a new position in Service Properties Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $355,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Service Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $179,000. Institutional investors own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

SVC stock opened at $11.13 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 2.49. Service Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $6.33 and a 1 year high of $15.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.25%.

Separately, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Service Properties Trust from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

Service Properties Trust Company Profile

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and net lease service and necessity-based retail properties across the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada with 149 distinct brands across 23 industries. SVC's properties are primarily operated under long-term management or lease agreements.

