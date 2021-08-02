Vonovia (ETR:VNA) Given a €67.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Vonovia (ETR:VNA) received a €67.00 ($78.82) price target from Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.26% from the stock’s previous close.

VNA has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €80.90 ($95.18) price objective on Vonovia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €63.00 ($74.12) target price on Vonovia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Nord/LB set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on Vonovia in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Berenberg Bank set a €66.00 ($77.65) target price on Vonovia in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on Vonovia in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €63.89 ($75.17).

ETR VNA traded up €0.06 ($0.07) on Monday, hitting €56.18 ($66.09). 1,241,446 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,560,000. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €54.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.22. The company has a market cap of $32.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57. Vonovia has a twelve month low of €48.57 ($57.14) and a twelve month high of €62.74 ($73.81).

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

