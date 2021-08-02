Voyager Token (VGX) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.78 Million

Voyager Token (CURRENCY:VGX) traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. Voyager Token has a market cap of $567.41 million and approximately $2.78 million worth of Voyager Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Voyager Token has traded up 29.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Voyager Token coin can now be purchased for $2.55 or 0.00006469 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002535 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.71 or 0.00060084 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002676 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00014797 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002539 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $324.89 or 0.00823425 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00005350 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.90 or 0.00091001 BTC.

Voyager Token Coin Profile

VGX is a coin. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2017. Voyager Token’s total supply is 222,295,208 coins. The Reddit community for Voyager Token is https://reddit.com/r/Invest_Voyager . Voyager Token’s official Twitter account is @investvoyager and its Facebook page is accessible here . Voyager Token’s official website is www.ethos.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Voyager Token (VGX) rewards users within the Voyager crypto broker ecosystem. VGX generates 5% interest when held in the Voyager app and will soon offer cash back rewards, and other exclusive features. VGX, formerly Ethos (ETHOS), can also be stored in its native wallet, the Ethos Universal Wallet. The Ethos Universal Wallet gives users the power to self custody 150+ crypto assets securely. “

Buying and Selling Voyager Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Voyager Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Voyager Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Voyager Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

