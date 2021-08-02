Vuzix (VUZI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 9th. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 million. Vuzix had a negative net margin of 137.70% and a negative return on equity of 29.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 160.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of VUZI stock opened at $14.80 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $933.48 million, a PE ratio of -31.49 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.94. Vuzix has a 1 year low of $3.24 and a 1 year high of $32.43.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vuzix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

Vuzix Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and sells augmented reality (AR) wearable display and computing devices for consumer and enterprise markets in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It provides M300XL, M400, and M4000 series of smart glasses for enterprise, industrial, commercial, and medical markets; Vuzix Blade smart glasses; waveguide optics and related coupling optics; and other AR products, such as binocular next generation smart glasses and AR smart glasses product with 3D, stereo cameras, and 3D camera vision, as well as custom and engineering solutions.

