W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.940-$5.020 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE:WPC traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $80.69. The company had a trading volume of 988,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 719,907. The stock has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a PE ratio of 31.40 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.37. W. P. Carey has a 52 week low of $60.68 and a 52 week high of $82.37.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $319.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.03 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 36.39% and a return on equity of 6.42%. W. P. Carey’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that W. P. Carey will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.61%.

WPC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Capital One Financial raised shares of W. P. Carey from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of W. P. Carey from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $77.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Evercore ISI raised shares of W. P. Carey from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. W. P. Carey currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $87.60.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

