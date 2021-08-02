W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $19.00-20.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $19.93. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.7-13.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.85 billion.W.W. Grainger also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $19.000-$20.500 EPS.

Shares of GWW opened at $444.58 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $453.77. W.W. Grainger has a fifty-two week low of $335.16 and a fifty-two week high of $479.87. The company has a market capitalization of $23.17 billion, a PE ratio of 27.31, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.61 by ($0.34). W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 41.62% and a net margin of 7.09%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger will post 19.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.05%.

Several research firms have commented on GWW. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Atlantic Securities raised shares of W.W. Grainger from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $435.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $409.00 to $458.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of W.W. Grainger from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $454.36.

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 1,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.46, for a total value of $916,163.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,680 shares in the company, valued at $1,231,352.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools.

