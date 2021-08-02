W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $19.000-$20.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $19.840. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.70 billion-$13 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.85 billion.W.W. Grainger also updated its FY21 guidance to $19.00-20.50 EPS.

Shares of NYSE GWW traded down $16.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $444.58. 506,688 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,820. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.48. W.W. Grainger has a 52-week low of $335.16 and a 52-week high of $479.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $453.77.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 40.60% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger will post 19.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.05%.

GWW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded W.W. Grainger from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $480.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on W.W. Grainger from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on W.W. Grainger from $427.00 to $462.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on W.W. Grainger from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded W.W. Grainger from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $435.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $453.55.

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 1,994 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.46, for a total value of $916,163.24. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,352.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 10.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools.

